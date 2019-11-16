BARBOURSVILLE — One person was jailed on felony charges Friday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Vinson Ray Ruby III, 43, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 9:16 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Runaway, 9:16 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Breaking and entering, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5:30 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:34 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:33 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Possession with intent, delivery of a controlled substance, 7:07 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 4500 block of Piedmont Road.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, possession of a controlled substance, 3:27 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 6 p.m. Aug. 10, West 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2:22 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 9 a.m. Nov. 4, 1800 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of Buffington Street, Guyandotte.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 2:15 p.m. Thursday, 10th Avenue and 19th Street.
Fraudulent schemes, 2:31 p.m. Nov. 2, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:15 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 8 1/2 Alley.