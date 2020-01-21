BARBOURSVILLE — One person has been jailed on a felony charge since Monday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Dezmond Dakota Woodard, 34, was incarcerated at 9:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

The Huntington Police Department listed three incident reports in a printout ending at 3 p.m. Monday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:

Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1 p.m. Friday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.

Breaking and entering auto, 3 p.m. Friday, 2800 block of Park Avenue.

Deceased person, 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

