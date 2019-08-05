HUNTINGTON — One person was shot early Sunday morning after an argument broke out in a bar in Huntington.
"We received the call around 2 a.m. of shots fired," Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said. "There allegedly was an argument at the Hot Corner Bar that continued outside and as two people got into a vehicle to leave there were gunshots fired, and one person in the vehicle was shot."
Hot Corner Bar is located at 335 14th St. in Huntington. Dial said officers were able to stop the vehicle a short distance from the bar.
"The person that was shot was transported to the hospital with serious injuries," Dial said.
Dial said due to the active and ongoing investigation, the name, age and gender of the person shot is not being released.
"We are not releasing any additional details at this time," he said.