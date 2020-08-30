PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person was shot dead on a Portland street Saturday night during a series of confrontations between supporters of President Donald Trump, who moved in a 600-vehicle caravan through downtown, and counterprotesters who met them on their route. The groups clashed in a replay of scenes unfolding in this riverside city and other American communities.
Police were investigating the shooting, which happened at about 8:45 p.m., as a homicide, the Portland Police Bureau confirmed in a statement early Sunday. Police did not release information about a potential suspect.
"This violence is completely unacceptable, and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible," Police Chief Chuck Lovell said.
A man was seen with a gunshot wound lying motionless on the ground in the downtown area where the opposing groups had clashed, and where mace had been deployed. He was wearing a hat that said "Patriot Prayer," the name of a far-right group organized in 2016 to bring pro-Trump rallies to liberal bastions, including Portland, where the group is based. The stated aim of Patriot Prayer is to "liberate the conservatives on the West Coast."
Its leader, Joey Gibson, was swarmed later Saturday night as he was chased through the streets, following the fatal episode involving the man wearing the insignia of his organization. "All I can do is verify that he was a good friend and a supporter of Patriot Prayer," Gibson confirmed in an email to The Washington Post. He said he would be making an additional statement later Sunday or on Monday.
Trump, in a barrage of tweets early Sunday, seized on the killing as a cudgel against the Democratic mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, and as a case for his re-election pitch of "law and order." He also heaped praise on the pro-Trump activists who had descended on Portland, calling them "GREAT PATRIOTS!"
It remained unclear what exactly precipitated the fatal shooting, as Trump supporters shot paintballs and pepper spray from their trucks and activists burned Trump flags and lobbed rocks and other projectiles at the moving vehicles.
"Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street," the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. "They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased."
Police and emergency medical vehicles surrounded the shooting victim moments after he was hit. That in turn amplified tensions among protesters as police attempted to secure the area in a busy part of the riot-stricken city.
The fatal shooting came as a bookend to a turbulent week, which opened Aug. 23 when police in Kenosha, Wis., shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times in the back. The encounter spurred renewed protests against racial discrimination and police violence. In the ensuing turmoil, militia groups flocked to the city, and a 17-year-old, Kyle Rittenhouse, was charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters there.
Protests against police brutality have become a regular fixture in some cities, including Portland, since the death in police custody of George Floyd in May. The turmoil has come in the midst of an explosive election season, during which Trump has exploited urban unrest to amplify his message of "law and order," and the demonstrations have assumed partisan overtones.
Earlier on Saturday in downtown Portland, skirmishes between pro-Trump rallygoers and Black Lives Matter supporters left multiple people injured. The sparring groups threw punches at one another and hurled debris among vehicles. Some broke into open fighting in the streets. Trump supporters in trucks were at one point blocked in by Black Lives Matter activists and began exiting their vehicles, precipitating the violence.
Blood was streaming down the face of one Trump supporter who had challenged an activist to a fight.
Tony Bartell, 26, of Vancouver, Wash., said one of the Trump rallygoers punched him after jumping out of a vehicle. Bartell had photographed his license plate, agitating a man.
"While he's in my face and I'm recording him, someone else comes up behind me and smacks my phone on the ground," he said. He said he was hit in the face and shaken up.
Earlier on Saturday, activists met Trump supporters, some of them armed, who were waving flags and driving pickups on a highway on-ramp leading to Interstate 5.
The Black Lives Matter activists initially blocked traffic onto the highway as some yelled "Just go home!" and "Don't come to our city!" Others urged restraint, yelling, "Don't give them a reason!" They apparently were trying to ensure a vehicle would not charge into the activists.
A small fight broke out at the head of the on-ramp before police arrived moments later and separated the groups, which had gathered earlier in the day at a shopping center just outside Portland. Police were seen making multiple arrests.
The truck-driving Trump supporters, some armed, planned to follow a highway route around the city, according to a route map posted on social media.
The groups were separated after skirmishes broke out, and they began hurling obscenities at each other from opposite sides of the highway.
---
