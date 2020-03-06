HUNTINGTON — An apparent homicide investigation is ongoing in the 1000 block of 25th Street in Huntington following an alleged shooting on Thursday night, according to a daily report released by the Huntington Police Department.
Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell would not confirm the information, citing the ongoing investigation.
"We are working to identify our victim, so that the family can be properly notified of the shooting incident, and until we can do that we will not be making any further comments," Cornwell said in a text message to The Herald-Dispatch.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to Cabell County 911. The victim was located in a yard and not inside a residence in that block.
A man was reportedly taken to the hospital after the shooting, but authorities have not released any other details regarding the incident.