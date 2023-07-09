ABOVE: Neil Arneson, current manager of Marshall University’s One Room School House, is pictured on Friday in Huntington. LEFT: Marshall University’s One Room School House is pictured on Friday in Huntington.
ABOVE, RIGHT: Marshall University’s One Room School House is cpitured on Friday in Huntington. The specific One-Room Schoolhouse at Marshall, the Union School, was built in 1889 and was originally located on the Cabell-Mason County line and run by the Cabell County Board of Education.
HUNTINGTON — The One-Room Schoolhouse at Marshall University, a historic West Virginia structure that dates back to the 19th century, will be open to the public for regular hours this fall semester.
For several years — aside from in October 2022, when it was re-opened for Education Month — the building had not been open unless people reached out. That changed this spring, when it began to open on a regular basis.
