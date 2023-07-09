The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The One-Room Schoolhouse at Marshall University, a historic West Virginia structure that dates back to the 19th century, will be open to the public for regular hours this fall semester.

For several years — aside from in October 2022, when it was re-opened for Education Month — the building had not been open unless people reached out. That changed this spring, when it began to open on a regular basis.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter

