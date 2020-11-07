Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating after an overnight shooting left one person injured.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were called to the 1000 block of 22nd Street about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting. At the scene they found Damon Bailes, 29, of Huntington, who had been shot in the leg.

Bailes was transported to an area hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, Cornwell said.

No arrest had been made as of Saturday morning, but the investigation remains ongoing.

