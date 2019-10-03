CULLODEN — A crash involving a truck and a Cabell County Schools bus briefly shut down U.S. 60 in Culloden on Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Jane Drive and U.S. 60 in Culloden. According to 911 dispatchers, a pickup truck driver rear-ended the bus, causing the driver to become entrapped. The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Cabell County Schools communications director Jedd Flowers said one student was on the bus with the driver and neither was injured as a result of the crash.

