HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting after one man was shot Tuesday afternoon.

According to interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were dispatched at about 2:33 p.m. Tuesday to a shots-fired call at a home in the 600 block of 30th Street in Huntington.

Upon arrival, police found a male who had been shot and several other people inside a home in the area. At least three individuals were seen in handcuffs at the scene after the shooting.

The male was transported to an area hospital by Cabell County EMS while patrol officers secured the scene.

Huntington Police detectives are working to identify all parties located and their involvement in the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

