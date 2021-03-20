HUNTINGTON — One year after an expected two-week lockdown was put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19, a former Lawrence County, Ohio, family living in Italy is still seeing periodic lockdowns affecting holidays and Italian culture.
Todd Kincaid and his family, originally from Proctorville, Ohio, moved to Rome, Italy, in 2014 to serve as missionaries.
When the lockdown began last year, Kincaid said he expected it to last longer than two weeks but did not realize he would be in a similar situation a year later.
“This time last year, we were like the hardest-hit country in the world, besides China, and people were still trying to figure out what was going on,” Kincaid said. “As we speak, we’re in the midst of another three-week shutdown exactly like that. Maybe a little bit less severe, but pretty much the same.”
While distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations in Italy began at the end of 2020, this is the third wave of lockdowns the country has faced due to fluctuating numbers of positive cases.
While Italy was the second-hardest hit country this time last year, it has now had an estimated 103,000 COVID-19 deaths, the sixth-highest number of virus-related deaths in the world. The United States has an estimated 552,000 virus-related deaths.
The initial shutdown in March 2020 ended up lasting about 70 days, Kincaid said, and people were required to fill out a form of self-certification to show authorities that verified they were allowed to go to essential businesses such as grocery stores.
“Everything was closed — everything except the essentials, like the grocery stores or the pharmacies,” Kincaid said. “So, you can go to the grocery store, but you have to have a form filled out, and it has to be all within your township. You can’t go to the next city or state.”
Kincaid said there were times when only four people were permitted in a store at once and he would end up waiting more than an hour to get groceries.
Cities began reopening with precautions during the summer, but come November, a rise in cases caused another shutdown.
Kincaid said he wonders if the shutdowns are beginning to correlate with the holiday seasons, as the second shutdown fell around Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Easter is approaching quickly.
“I don’t know exactly why the cases start rising, but maybe they are shutting us down to not have people travel and are scared of more spread,” he said. “With the lockdown, we cannot go to other parts of the country, so maybe they think it will help, but I don’t know.”
Kincaid tested positive for COVID-19 in December, and he said he was lucky to only have mild symptoms of the virus. The only lasting side effect he has had is a weaker sense of smell.
As he continues through his third lockdown in the past year, Kincaid said he tries to remember his faith in God to keep him strong.