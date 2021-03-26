HUNTINGTON — One4All, the annual resource fair for families of children and adults with disabilities, will be held virtually Friday and Saturday.
Important information and resources about chronic conditions and tools for a life of independence will be available. The expo will feature additional presentations from local experts on a variety of topics: Dr. James Lewis will discuss ADHD; Heather Scarberry, Cabell County director of special education, will discuss Project AWARE; Dr. Lisa Costello will discuss the COVID vaccine in pediatric populations and Roxanne Clay of the state Treasurer’s Office will discuss WVABLE accounts.
The event can be accessed on Facebook @one4allexpo or by going directly to https://sites.google.com/view/one4alldisabilityexpo
One4All Disability Expo is an annual resource fair offering the community a wide range of information on topics of concern related to special health care needs. The Expo has successfully served the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky since 2008.