CHARLESTON — Online ordering is now available at some retailers for West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholders.
Using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or WV WORKS benefits, EBT cardholders can purchase items online from Walmart and Amazon, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
“This is a major step in helping our clients gain access to food with increased protection for social distancing,” DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said in the release. “By enabling online card transactions, West Virginia’s EBT cardholders can now purchase groceries for delivery or pickup with minimal contact.”
Online purchasing for EBT cardholders through Amazon took effect Tuesday.
EBT cardholders currently can make online purchases for pickup at Walmart stores in Elkins and Martinsburg. Additional stores will be added Thursday, May 21.
For more information, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/ebt/.