Real ID

QUESTION: West Virginia residents have less than a year to acquire a Real ID in order to board an airplane or access secure federal facilities. Do you have a Real ID yet?

Poll results will appear in this column Wednesday.

Pay raises

Here are the results of a poll conducted Friday through Sunday that asked, “Do you agree with Huntington City Council’s proposal to raise the salary of the city’s future mayor and council members?”

Yes: 100

No: 386

Total: 486

