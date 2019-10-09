LGBT rights

QUESTION: Do you think the word “sex” refers to sexual orientation or transgender status in civil rights laws?

Real ID

Here are the results of a poll conducted Monday and Tuesday that asked, “West Virginia residents have less than a year to acquire a Real ID in order to board an airplane or access secure federal facilities. Do you have a Real ID yet?”

Yes: 137

I have tried, but have not been successful yet: 5

No: 102

Total: 244

