Manchin

QUESTION: Do you think Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump will hurt Manchin politically?

Closing schools

Here are the results of a poll conducted Friday through Sunday that asked, “Do you think there should be a standard in West Virginia that would determine when to close schools if attendance falls below a certain level due to illness?”

Yes: 257

No: 82

Total: 339

