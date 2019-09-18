The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - A collaborative effort to educate high school students about opioid awareness will bring thousands of students to Marshall University's Cam Henderson Center at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, for the Game Changer Opioid Awareness Summit, with thousands more expected to watch online.
The summit, announced in June, is sponsored by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission and MVB Bank, in conjunction with Marshall University, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia Governor's Office and West Virginia University. A companion event took place Tuesday at WVU in Morgantown.
This weekend, the WVSSAC announced that Walmart had contributed $50,000 in support of the event, which aims to empower teens with the knowledge and tools to fight against substance abuse and make healthy choices.
"The students who will take part in this event are our leaders of tomorrow," said Nemish Shah, Walmart's regional director of health and wellness and a trained pharmacist, in a release. "We appreciate their recognition of the power that comes from working with their peers and a shared commitment to making a positive change in our great state."
Wednesday's two-hour event is scheduled to include presentations by former NBA star Chris Herren, inspirational speaker Rhonda Sciortino and youth empowerment performer Shaun Derik.
The summit will kick off an extensive initiative focused on prevention, compassionate treatment programs, and educational and employment opportunities called Game Changers.
Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said in a release that prevention is the key to reaching the youth of West Virginia by initiating programs as early as possible.
"We feel the summits and the Game Changers initiative to follow are going to do nothing but complement the already excellent prevention efforts already in place around the state," Gilbert said.