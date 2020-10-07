HUNTINGTON — Attorneys in a lawsuit claiming their clients fueled the region’s opioid crisis are asking that a trial scheduled to start in two weeks be pushed back over fears it could create a “super-spreader” event for COVID-19 in Charleston.
Cabell County and Huntington’s cases against the “Big Three” drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson and Cardinal Health — claim they helped create the opioid crisis by pumping millions of pills into the region. The city and county filed their lawsuits in early 2017, leading more than 2,000 other governments in filing such lawsuits.
The trial had been set to start in August but was pushed to October as COVID-19 shuttered the country in spring 2020. Defense attorneys said in a motion filed earlier this week that when the trial was reset in May that Kanawha County’s rate of COVID-19 cases was 1.44 per 100,000 people. Today it is 29.75 per 100,000, more than 20 times higher and more than double the national rate.
The attorneys argued it would be irresponsible to hold a 12-week-long trial that could see as many as 200 witnesses testifying. Attorneys and witnesses would be traveling from across the state and country to testify.
“Defendants are deeply concerned about asking their counsel, their staffs, company witnesses, others who will necessarily be in attendance, and of course the families of everyone involved, to expose themselves to this life-threatening risk just now, when the health risks here and across the country are so acute,” they wrote.
Cabell County attorney Paul Farrell Jr. said in response that the plaintiffs’ side is ready and willing to start the trial as scheduled.
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data show that from 2006 to the end of 2016, West Virginia received 853.5 million prescription pain pills.
Of those, 65 million — about 96 per person per year — were distributed in Cabell County, with millions more going to surrounding counties.
A settlement offer of $1.25 billion was previously made to those companies but has not been accepted. The same three companies settled with Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio for $215 million in the final hour before the first trial last year.
The defense attorneys are seeking the trial to be continued until Jan. 4, 2021, to allow the county’s infection rate to subside.
“This case and the issues it raises are undoubtedly important — to Plaintiffs and Defendants alike. That importance, however, does not justify disregarding public health guidance and subjecting hundreds of people to unnecessary risk,” they wrote.
A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 14.