CHARLESTON — The sixth week of an opioid trial pitting Cabell County and Huntington against opioid distribution companies came to a gridlock due to lengthy cross-examinations by the companies.
Throughout week six, the plaintiffs’ expert witnesses said the opioid crisis was fueled by prescription pain pills and has caused a $3.3 billion impact on Huntington and Cabell County. In an attempt to counter, the defense attorneys picked apart the resources the experts used, attempting to find a hole in the studies.
The questioning involved having the witnesses read parts of peer-reviewed sources they had used to make their findings that favored the distributors, while ignoring sentences mid-paragraph that pointed to the distribution of prescription pills as the cause.
The municipalities accuse the “Big Three” drug wholesalers — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — of fueling the opioid crisis by sending more than 127 million opioid doses into the region from 2006 to 2014, before a reduction in shipped pills prompted people to turn to illegal drugs.
The wholesalers said a mixture of West Virginians’ poor heath, an increase in prescriptions written and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are to blame.
The plaintiffs were initially given six weeks to present their case, but were granted three extra days after the pace of the trial slowed. Attorneys for the city had hopes of calling their final witnesses in the sixth week, but they were halted after lengthy cross-examination questioning by the defendants.
The trial will resume June 28.
U.S. District Court Judge David A. Faber became irritated at the drawn-out cross-examination of the plaintiffs’ witnesses in week six, which sometimes lasted two or three times as long as the plaintiffs’ initial questioning.
Last week, the plaintiff attorneys presented epidemiologists, economists and analysis in hopes of showing Faber the connection between prescription pills and illicit opioids. The witnesses said the impact the opioid crisis has had will continue if it is not remedied.
The remedy would be funds to build and sustain programs to help individuals and families recover from what’s becoming a generation of opioid abuse, plaintiff attorneys Paul T. Farrell Jr., Anthony Majestro, David Ackerman and Anne McGinness Kearse have said.
Thomas McGuire, professor of health economics at Harvard Medical School, presented an economic valuation of roughly $3.3 billion attributed to the harm caused by prescription opioids in Cabell County and the Huntington community. Approximately $2.8 billion of that total is attributed to lives lost, while the remainder is tied to excess health care costs in Cabell County.
Dr. Nancy Young, executive director of Children and Family Futures, said the opioid crisis has impacted families across multiple generations. Early intervention and long-term programs are needed for families affected by opioid use disorder to be successful, she said, especially with pregnant women, mothers and children physically and mentally harmed by their parents’ drug use.
Dr. Kevin Yingling, former dean of Marshall’s School of Pharmacy, said the infrastructure is already in place, but money is needed to make a substantial impact.
The rest of the witnesses were used to show a connection between the prescription opioids and illicit opioid use.
Katherine Keyes, an epidemiologist, testified that the supply and oversupply of prescription pain pills is directly related to heroin abuse and the opioid crisis.
While the defense spent hours attempting to disprove her findings that prescription pills served as a gateway drug to illicit opioid abuse, the epidemiologist did not back down in her answer that the 81 million pills shipped into the county from 2006-14 led to the increase of heroin.
After hearing her testimony, Faber compared it to reading “War and Peace,” an 1800s novel discussing the French invasion of Russia and the impact it had on society.
Joe Rannazzisi, head of the Office of Diversion Control for the Drug Enforcement Administration from 2006-15, said Monday the distributors ignored their duties to report suspicious orders as part of a nationwide systemic problem, which could have guided them in stopping opioid pills being illegally diverted as they flowed into local communities.
The defendants have held that they did not have access to the number of pills shipped by other companies. Lacey Keller, a data analyst for AK Analytics, testified Tuesday that opioid distributors had purchased pharmacy dispensing data and would have had the information.
Keller said the opioid distributors could have known their excessive shipments of opioids was harming the community just by looking at the county’s top opioid prescribers — Delano Webb, Philip Fisher, Gregory Chaney and Anita Dawson — who were all connected to sanctions filed by the state’s government board or criminal charges filed by prosecutors.
Each had their licenses revoked, but the impact they made has and will leave lasting negative effects within the county for years, plaintiffs argue.
Gordon Smith, an epidemiologist at the West Virginia University School of Public Health, said fatal overdose rates in Cabell County increased from 16.6 to 213.9 per 100,000 from 2000-17.
While prescription opioids are not at the forefront of the epidemic any longer, Smith said prescription opioid overdoses are still prevalent.
Data show prescription opioid deaths exceeded illicit opioid deaths in Cabell County from 2001-17. Prescription opioid deaths exceeded illicit opioid deaths until 2013.
The West Virginia Overdose Fatality Analysis released in 2016 said the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy’s Controlled Substance Monitoring Program showed 91% of all deceased individuals had a prescription history.
Of those, 49% of women and 36% of men had filled a controlled substance prescription in the month prior to their deaths.