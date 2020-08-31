CHARLESTON — A trial initially set to start Monday in a federal civil lawsuit filed by the city of Huntington and Cabell County against opioid distributors, blaming them for fueling the opioid epidemic in the area, has been reset to October.
Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber ordered the delay in May after COVID-19 shut down the federal court system and businesses across the country for weeks. A final settlement meeting is now ordered to take place no later than Sept. 23, a final pre-trial hearing will happen 10 a.m. Oct. 14 and the trial will start Oct. 19, according to federal court documents.
Cabell County and Huntington’s cases against the “Big Three” drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson and Cardinal Health — allege they helped create the opioid crisis by pumping millions of pills into the region.
The lawsuits argue that manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers breached their duty to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opiates coming into the states over the past several years — a duty the lawsuits claim companies have under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970.
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data showed that from 2006 to the end of 2016, West Virginia received 853.5 million prescription pain pills. Of those, 65 million — about 96 per person per year — were distributed in Cabell County, with millions more going to surrounding counties.
Cabell County and Huntington filed their lawsuits in early 2017, leading more than 2,000 other governments in filing such lawsuits. While dozens of companies are named in the Cabell County and Huntington lawsuits, only the case against those three companies is moving forward at this time.
A settlement offer of $1.25 billion was previously made to those companies, but has not been accepted.
The same three companies settled with Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio for $215 million in the final hour before the first trial last year.