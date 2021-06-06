CHARLESTON — An opioid trial being held in Charleston on Cabell County and Huntington’s allegations that three opioid distributors helped create and fuel the opioid crisis is set to resume Monday.
The trial surrounds the governments’ accusations that the “Big Three” drug wholesalers — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — fueled the opioid crisis by sending excessive shipments of opioids into the area for eight years, before a reduction in the number of pills shipped made users turn to illicit drugs.
The defendants point to the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginians’ poor health as the culprits.
During the first week of trial, the governments featured testimony from Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, along with a scientist, historian, social worker and health expert to stitch together pieces of a quilt they say will eventually explain how the area was left in carnage.
Data and details from employee emails mocking Appalachians highlighted the second week. Emails found in the inbox of Chris Zimmerman, senior vice president of AmerisourceBergen, contained parody songs that used such words as “pillbillies” and “OxyContinville” to describe West Virginians.
Other emails showed McKesson employees applauding a shift from prescription drugs to illicit ones, like heroin and meth.
The third week showed how, after SafeScript, a Huntington pharmacy, was shut down by the DEA, another pharmacy — The Medicine Shoppe — swooped in to fill the void.
The three defendants said they had procedures in place and set thresholds for the amount of pills that could be sent to pharmacies monthly, but the plaintiffs argue their methods are flawed. Testimony showed the defendants could raise those thresholds as they saw fit, sometimes before it was even requested.
The defendants said they did due diligence each time a threshold was raised.
Eyes are now on Senior U.S. District Court Judge David Faber as to whether he will allow to be admitted to the record testimony from expert witness James “Ralf” Rafalski, a retired diversion investigator at the DEA. Rafalski’s testimony detailed a theory that up to 99.8% of opioids should have been blocked from being shipped. He testified that combined, the companies reported only 415 of 189,100 transactions.
The defendants objected to his testimony being considered, arguing that his report was incomplete and focused on what the plaintiffs asked him to find.
The plaintiffs have two more weeks to present their case before the defense has six weeks to present its case. It is expected the plaintiffs will call to the stand more Huntington city officials, including Mayor Steve Williams and former police chiefs, as well as top-level DEA agents.