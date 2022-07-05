CHARLESTON — A late-day holiday decision from last year’s opioid trial in Huntington resulted in a ripple effect, leading to the postponement of another trial set to start Tuesday in West Virginia.
On Independence Day, Federal Judge for the District of Southern West Virginia David A. Faber released a 185-page ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson in their 2021 trial brought by the City of Huntington and Cabell County.
The ruling found during a months-long opioid trial last year, the city and county fell short in proving the distributors had caused a public nuisance in sending millions of pills to the area, which the governments had said fueled the opioid epidemic. He wrote they had just been following orders made by the pharmacies, which were based on doctor prescriptions.
The plaintiffs had sought $2.6 billion to help implement a plan that would abate the crisis in the area, but were awarded zero.
The “Big Three” attorneys again met with plaintiff attorneys Paul T. Farrell Jr. and Bob Fitzsimmons in a Kanawha County courtroom Tuesday morning, as a trial was set to jointly hear the cases filed by more than a hundred cities and counties across the state that sought similar compensation.
In a nine-year time frame, Cardinal Health shipped to West Virginia 261 million pain pills; McKesson Corp., 172.8 million; and AmerisourceBergen, 169 million. West Virginia has a population of about 1.8 million.
But Faber’s ruling set a new precedent in West Virginia law, drawing a clearer line of what qualifies as a public nuisance. The plaintiffs argue that the distributors blindly pumped millions of opioid pills into the state about 15 years ago before drastically reducing the shipment numbers about 10 years ago, which led people who were legally prescribed opioids to turn to illicit drugs.
The distribution firms hold the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginia’s history of poor health as the reasoning for the shipments.
Early Tuesday morning, the ceremonial courtroom of the Kanawha County Courthouse was abuzz with discussions among dozens of attorneys and spectators of Monday’s opinion. Tuesday’s trial was set to begin at 8:30 a.m., but instead the sides took the judge’s chambers for about 30 minutes for a private discussion. Just before 9 a.m., the expected proceedings instead started with an announcement.
Farrell Jr. and Fitzsimmons asked for a general continuance.
AmerisourceBergen attorney Gretchen Callas did not object, and presiding judges Alan Moats and Derek Swope approved the request in the hearing lasting less than a minute.
It is expected the plaintiffs will appeal Monday’s ruling, but with the case now pushed back indefinitely, the future of opioid cases in West Virginia remains unclear. Faber’s ruling is not binding to the state court, although it has heavy implications.
Faber ruled against the city and county on all of their arguments. He said they failed to prove the defendants did not maintain effective controls against diversion of opioids into the illicit market. He also said the plaintiffs did not prove the defendants’ due diligence was inadequate.
He later said the plaintiffs failed to show the volume of prescription opioids distributed was because of unreasonable conduct rather than the companies following prescription rates by doctors. The plaintiffs failed to show what the proper amount of pills shipped should have been, he said.
Faber also ruled there is no evidence the defendants distributed to pill mills in Cabell County.
The county and city had proposed an abatement plan to rid the area of substance use disorder, but Faber said it only addresses harms caused by opioid abuse and addiction, not the defendants’ conduct.
Erich Timmerman, a spokesperson for Cardinal Health, said the company applauded the ruling, stating it showed the companies do not manufacture, market or prescribe prescription medications but instead only provide a secure channel to deliver medications.
“As we continue to fulfill our limited role in the pharmaceutical supply chain, we operate a constantly adaptive and rigorous system to combat controlled substance diversion and remain committed to being part of the solution to the opioid crisis,” he said.
Francesca LaMonaca, a spokesperson for AmerisourceBergen, said pharmaceutical distributors have been asked to walk a legal and ethical tightrope between providing access to necessary medications and acting to prevent diversion of controlled substances.
“This ruling will help enable our company to do what we do best — ensuring that health care facilities like hospitals and community pharmacies have access to the medications that patients and care providers need — ranging from blood pressure medications to chemotherapies to COVID-19 treatments and, as appropriate, prescription pain medications,” she said.
Steve Williams, mayor of the City of Huntington, held a virtual news conference to express frustration, noting he has respect for the judge. Appalachians never give up, he said, and he is dedicated to staying committed to the path the governments are on.
The mayor has been working on the case for about eight years.
“I am more determined than ever, even if I have to go to my very last breath on Earth, to make … sure that this never, ever happens again and those who brought it upon us have to pay,” he said. “I’m angry, I’m determined, but more than anything else, the citizens of our community deserve better.”
Williams said he is dedicated to the thought that residents should not have to bear the responsibility for funding the abatement plan, as the defendants had argued at trial.
A joint statement released by the Cabell County Commission on Tuesday shared the same disappointment.
“It is hard to understand how the distributors were not held responsible in any way for the opioid crisis. The Commission relied on advice of counsel in not being a part of the National settlement. Funds from a favorable decision could have reduced opioid overdose deaths and created abatement programs in giving local governments the ability to take control of the situation and the problems associated with it,” the commissioners wrote.
The commission plans to get an update on their case at their next meeting July 14.
Williams said the only way to overcome the crisis is for the community to stand together and learn to address the issues together, which he said it has done.
“The race isn’t always won by the fastest. It’s won by the one who keeps running,” he said. “And by God, I know this — anybody that has ever tangled with me, I will outlast you every moment of every day, and that’s the nature of the people in Huntington and Cabell County in West Virginia.”