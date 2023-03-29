The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley is asking residents in the eastern part of the county to call the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to oppose the sale of the Union Rome sewer district and planned rate increases.

The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners voted 2-0 in December to sell the sewer plant to Aqua Water for $25.5 million. Aqua has proposed increasing rates from $50 to $113.58 per month by 2032.

