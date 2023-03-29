CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Lawrence County Commissioner Mike Finley is asking residents in the eastern part of the county to call the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to oppose the sale of the Union Rome sewer district and planned rate increases.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners voted 2-0 in December to sell the sewer plant to Aqua Water for $25.5 million. Aqua has proposed increasing rates from $50 to $113.58 per month by 2032.
Finley was elected last year and wasn’t in office when Commissioners Colton Copley and DeAnna Holliday approved the sale based on the county’s $20 million bonded indebtedness on the plant and need for $12 million or more in plant improvements.
“People need to call the PUCO,” Finley said. “There are lots of people who can’t afford this. This is not a good deal for Lawrence County. It was a poor choice. Everybody is mad. They should have been raising rates all along.”
Finley said the county hasn’t applied for a grant for the sewer district for more than 11 years.
“Some people will have to decide between food and medicine or paying a sewer bill,” Finley said.
When it comes to the existing sewer debt and need for millions worth of improvements, “We are paying for the sins of the past,” Holliday said. “The plant will go under without rate increases. We can’t meet the obligations of the plant after this year.”
She said Aqua can operate the plant more efficiently.
“It’s an extremely expensive plant to operate,” she said. “Aqua says they will spend $12.7 million in improvements in five years.”
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will have to approve any rate increases, said Matt Schilling, director of public affairs for the commission.
Anyone wishing to comment on Union Rome rates can call the commission at 1-800-686-7826.
If the doesn’t go through this summer as planned, the rates will be higher than those proposed by Aqua, Holliday said.
“It was a tough decision to sell the plant, but it was a sound business decision not based on politics,” Holliday said. “We can’t allow this to impact other Lawrence County residents.”
Steve Burcham, a Rome Township resident and former county treasurer, said the sale will stifle potential growth in eastern Lawrence County. The sale will provide the county some $5 million to be paid by the 5,300 sewer users.
“That’s like a kickback,” he said, adding that the county could have sought grants.
Jack Finch, a Brentwood Village resident for 48 years, said while he can afford the increase, he’s concerned about its effect on the elderly, those with three or four children, or single parents raising a family. Finch noted for many people, even $10 can make a difference in their household finances.
“American Electric Power has just asked for a 28 percent increase,” Finch said. “I think there could have been other ways to do it. The commissioners need to think of alternatives.”
The commissioners more than a decade ago lowered the sewer rates to $49.99 per month for most customers. Rates haven’t increased since then.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.