Kaylie Pauley, of Hurricane, left, cleans up trash with Emma Norman, of Beckley, W.Va., as members of the Marshall community participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Feb. 12, 2022, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington residents have options to give back to their community during Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
Observed each year on the third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage residents to volunteer to improve their communities.
Locally hosted by Marshall University’s Center for African American Students and the Huntington-Cabell NAACP, the Day of Service will start at 10 a.m. Monday with three community service project options.
The projects include a community clean-up, voter registration and canned food drives, and clothing donation collection.
For participants under 16, there will be an arts and crafts location at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, located at 1450 AD Lewis Ave. in Huntington. Art supplies are provided and registration is not necessary.
Community members interested in participating can sign up online at bit.ly/3w2QXDY. After completing the registration form, volunteers will be provided with additional information about their community service area and instructions.
Volunteers in the community cleanup will clean, repair and improve public spaces from 12th Street to 28th Street between 8th Avenue and 10th Avenue, as well as from 12th Street to 20th Street from Doulton Avenue to 12th Avenue.
Voter registration and canned food drive volunteers will help collect and package canned food for local seniors and assist in helping people register to vote.
Other volunteers will assist in organizing and passing out clothing items to those in need.
All volunteers will be provided a free lunch at the end of the day at the center.
The service projects will be followed by a community celebration dinner at 4:30 in the Don Morris Room at Marshall’s Memorial Student Center. The keynote address will be given by Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
