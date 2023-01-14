The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220214_hd_dayofservice
Buy Now

Kaylie Pauley, of Hurricane, left, cleans up trash with Emma Norman, of Beckley, W.Va., as members of the Marshall community participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Feb. 12, 2022, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Huntington residents have options to give back to their community during Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Observed each year on the third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage residents to volunteer to improve their communities.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.