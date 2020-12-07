BARBOURSVILLE — Three West Virginia Orangetheory Fitness locations hosted employee packing parties this weekend to fill backpacks with essential items on their way to national nonprofit Comfort Cases to help youth in foster care.
Two packing parties took place Saturday, at the Barboursville and Charleston locations. A third will take place Dec. 12 at the Morgantown location.
Comfort Cases is a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Rockville, Maryland. Rob and Reece Scheer established the charity in October 2013 on a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth entering the foster care system by providing them with backpacks filled with personal items such as toothbrushes, pajamas, soap, shampoo, conditioner and a blanket, among other things. To date, the charity has distributed more than 100,000 cases to children in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The outreach effort from Orangetheory began Nov. 12, when Comfort Cases co-founder and nationally recognized author/foster care advocate Rob Scheer visited the Charleston and Barboursville locations to meet with Brock Meadows, franchise owner, and personally thank employees and provide inspirational words to help the cause.
“These are really difficult times for many businesses like ours but also for nonprofits as well,” Meadows said in a news release. “While we are navigating these turbulent times, we are also finding that our staff wants to find ways to make a difference in the community in a meaningful manner.
“Last year we collected 270 comfort cases, and this year we are adding our Morgantown location with the goal of collecting a total of 500.”
For information about how to get involved, visit www.comfortcases.org/orangetheorywv.