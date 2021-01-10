HUNTINGTON — As the sun fights the mid-winter clouds, an unusually high number of colorful orchids are brightening the conservatory at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Eighteen of the 100 varieties of orchids in the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory are in bloom, which conservatory director Mike Beck said is unusual for this time of year. But thanks to the phalaenopsis, or moth orchid, which grows several flowers on a branch and blooms continuously, and the conservatory’s ability to mist and maintain a steady temperature, there are more blooms.
Beck said this weekend will be the best time to catch the orchid blooms, as some may not be in bloom later this week.
The tropical flowers are native to southeast Asia and South America. Beck said the museum has purchased most from South Carolina and a few from Hawaii.
Orchids grow on bark, but they are not a parasite because the tree does not have to be living for the flower to flourish, Beck said.
While you can buy orchids at grocery stores, the orchids at the museum are specific types. Beck said most in stores are hybrids.
Along with the blooming orchids, Beck reported the lemon tree, papaya tree and coffee tree are in bloom and looking good.
The museum is operating under COVID-19-related visitation policies. Admission to the museum, located at 2033 McCoy Road in Huntington, is currently free, but visitors must reserve a time slot online.
From Tuesday to Friday, morning visits will be reserved for museum members, while anyone may visit during regular afternoon hours and from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning) and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit hmoa.org to reserve a time to visit, or call the museum at 304-529-2701 for assistance.