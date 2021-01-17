HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council’s Public Safety Committee pushed forward an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Barboursville deciding how items seized during joint police task force investigations will be split.
The ordinance was presented by Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell on Thursday and was unanimously approved by committee members Bob Bailey, Teresa Johnson, Holly Smith Mount and Dale Anderson. Todd Sweeney did not attend the meeting.
The agreement would explain how funds from asset forfeitures would be divided between the Huntington and Barboursville police departments, which share responsibility of Huntington’s violent crimes and drug task force.
Cornwell said there are five officers on the task force, one of which is provided by the Barboursville Police Department.
While division of funds is decided by the local federal prosecutor in federal cases, there is no agreement when it comes to cases filed in state court. Cornwell said the departments have been dividing the funds on a case-by-case agreement.
“We are just spelling it out, so it takes the question out going forward,” he said.
The agreement calls for Huntington police to receive 80% of funds if an HPD officer is the lead on the case or 60% if the Barboursville officer is the lead.
The funds come from cash or materials seized, and later forfeited in court, during warrant execution throughout the area. It typically is used for law enforcement needs throughout the department.
It is expected to be presented to the full City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting.