HUNTINGTON — An ordinance that would prohibit discrimination against hairstyles is being considered by Huntington City Council.
City Council members will hear the first reading of an ordinance that would add a version of the CROWN Act to Huntington’s code during their Monday night meeting. The proposal was previously discussed at a Diversity Committee meeting.
There, city attorney Scott Damron said the ordinance would amend the Human Relations Commission ordinance. The changes would make it an “actionable discriminatory act to discriminate against someone because of the way that they wear their hair and the texture of the hair.”
According to the website of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., the CROWN Act calls for legal protection against race-based hair discrimination. The website also cited a 2019 study commissioned by Dove that found “that Black women are 1.5 (times) more likely to be sent home from their workplace because of their hair. Black women were also 80% more likely to change their hair from its natural state to fit into the office setting.”
“The purpose of the CROWN Act is to prohibit discrimination … on the basis of appearance, particularly with respect to the type of hair a person might have and the way that person wears their hair,” Damron told committee members.
Other cities in West Virginia that have passed a version of the CROWN Act include Charleston, Morgantown and Beckley, Damron said. The Mayor’s Diversity Advisory Committee requested the ordinance.
The City Council committee forwarded the ordinance and gave it a favorable recommendation. After Monday’s meeting, the ordinance would get a second reading at a future meeting.
Other business includes two resolutions. The first is for the application and accepting terms of a Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant from the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the Huntington Police Department. The other would confirm the appointment of Charles D. Shaw to the Huntington Housing Authority.
The City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday. A work session before the meeting will begin at 7:15 p.m.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
