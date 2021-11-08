HUNTINGTON — During their Monday meeting, City Council members heard the first reading of an ordinance that would create a deputy chief position within the Huntington Police Department. The item will go to a future meeting for a second reading.
If council members approve the ordinance, Mayor Steve Williams plans to appoint Lt. Phil Watkins to the role. Watkins was one of two finalists to be the department’s next police chief. Karl Colder was recently confirmed to the position by the Huntington City Council.
Williams said throughout the police chief search process, both Colder and Watkins stood out. Colder brings a variety of knowledge, contacts and resources from his time as a federal law enforcement officer, Williams said. The mayor’s concern in going with Colder was about institutional understanding of the department and the community. Through that, the need for the position of deputy chief became apparent, the mayor said.
“In order for the enhanced performance of our rank and file, the police department must combine the strength brought by Chief Colder and the institutional knowledge and character provided by Lt. Watkins,” Williams said to council members. “But let me make something very very clear here. Don’t be drawn by the fact that I’m saying this is Lt. Watkins. This is an ordinance that will become law regardless of who is sitting in the position.”
The Huntington Fraternal Order of Police amended language on its end to reflect that all positions below the deputy chief would be a part of its bargaining unit, Williams said. Previously, it was all positions below the chief.
In action items, council members approved a resolution for the city’s Public Works Department to purchase two new trucks with snow plows and salt spreaders. Of two bids from outside of Huntington, the lowest was from Matheny Ford of St. Marys, West Virginia, for a total of $175,338. Public Works Director Jim Insco said delivery on the trucks is 10 months out. All council members present voted in favor of the resolution. Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh was absent from the meeting.
The council also approved a resolution for materials and labor to replace the roof on No. 10 Fire Station. Chief Jan Rader said the lowest of two bids was to Par Roofing of Huntington for $66,900, which includes a 20-year no dollar limit warranty.
Council members approved the appointment of Steven Patrick Turner to the Huntington Municipal Parking Board. In another item related to the parking board, the council approved an ordinance that amended the parking board’s purchasing guidance to reflect the city’s, which means that purchases over $25,000 must be approved by the city council.
Before Monday’s city council meeting, its redistricting committee met to discuss redrawing districts according to the latest U.S. Census data. Members of city staff presented example city district maps. The committee must decide on a map to present to the rest of the city council.
The committee will reconvene on Friday at 2 p.m. to further discuss a map and allow committee members time to review the examples.