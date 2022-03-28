HUNTINGTON — The next step to give sober living home residents tenants’ rights in Huntington was taken Monday.
The Huntington City Council approved an ordinance that gives sober living home residents in the city tenants’ rights under West Virginia law. Now the West Virginia Home Rule Board must review it.
Of council members present, all voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh was absent.
Mayor Steve Williams said several City Council members have approached him with issues related to sober living houses in the city. He said for sober living houses that are taking care of residents, tenancy protection is another “blanket of love.”
“You have a choice here today. Right now. It’s the first time that you’ve had an opportunity to be able to vote on it,” he said to council members ahead of their vote. “And are you going to look your constituents in the eye and say ‘I had an opportunity to be able to act on this, and I acted?’”
City Attorney Scott Damron said the ordinance was created to prevent residents being ejected from sober living homes for minor infractions or a failure to pay on time.
Several members of the public spoke on the ordinance, saying that it was well-meaning, but as written would cause issues with the way facilities operate. Speakers included operators of sober living homes, former residents and volunteers.
Reggie Jones, the executive director of Recovery Point West Virginia, said he understood the intention of the ordinance but did not agree with the language. He highlighted issues with three exceptions mentioned in the ordinance that could allow immediate removal — alcohol or drug use, sexual activity and violence on the premises — that could affect programming.
“My fear is for the 99 other people who are affected by the person that goes out, goes to the bar, does what they want to do, and still have a right to come back and live within our facility with the 99 other people who are still actively working and struggling to finally maintain recovery,” he said.
Raymond Meadows, the executive director of LifeHouse, said the ordinance could harm operations at sober living homes within the city across the board.
“The folks we help were never tenants,” he said. “They are a group of ill people classified while recovering as disabled persons that we have invited in to stay with us, to help them recover from addition and learn how to live.”
Ara Stevens, a co-founder of Freedom House Recovery Inc., encouraged council members to take a second look at the ordinance before passing.
“I’m not against tenants’ rights for the people living in recovery in Huntington, West Virginia. What I am against is, it kind of feels like you’re picking on one particular sect of the population, behavior disabled,” he said.
Before the vote, Councilwoman Sarah Walling said the ordinance may not be perfect, but she would be interested in bringing amendments forward in the future.
“The population that this ordinance seeks to protect, they’re not here tonight either, in most cases because they are not able to advocate for themselves. And so these protections are important. I don’t know any other way to say it,” she said.
Councilman Mike Shockley said the intent of the ordinance is there, but that he would support amendments as well.
In other business, council members also approved a resolution authorizing the construction of a pedestrian crosswalk at 20th Street and 4th Avenue. The project would connect a parking lot with an East entrance to Marshall University’s campus.
The City Council also approved a resolution to authorize a contract for the construction of a new 20th Street fire station, 1950 9th Ave.