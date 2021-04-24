HUNTINGTON — Two ordinances relating to business licenses will get a second reading at Monday night’s Huntington City Council meeting.
The ordinances, which are on the meeting’s agenda, are a city response to violent crimes that happened at illegal businesses over the past year and a half.
The first relates to post-business license inspections. This was amended at the previous council meeting April 12 to remove the responsibility of following up with businesses after they receive a license from the chief of police and putting it on the mayor or a designee of the mayor’s choosing.
“The mayor or his or her designee may, within one month of the issuance of the license, cause an inspection of the licensed premises to determine whether the business is being conducted in a manner consistent with the licensing information and in a lawful manner,” the amended version reads. Future inspections would be allowed, according to the ordinance.
The second ordinance relates to adult game rooms. The draft defines what qualifies as an adult game room and outlines requirements they must meet to operate in Huntington, such as getting licenses from the city and one from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) to serve alcohol.
The ordinances are actions the city is taking following previous incidents. At Kulture Hookah Bar on New Year’s Day in 2020, seven people were injured after a shooting. The city later said the business did not have proper permits, including a state liquor license. Huntington has a lawsuit against the owners of Gary’s Place, which was the site of a 2020 double homicide. In February, two were injured in a shooting reported at Roberts Game Room/Marigold.
In other agenda items, the City Council will have a second reading of an ordinance that would set wheels in motion for improvement projects along Hal Greer Boulevard. This was also discussed at the last council meeting.
The ordinance outlines a supplemental agreement with the West Virginia Division of Highways to handle the right of way acquisition necessary to realign 10th and Charleston avenues in partnership with the Hal Greer Boulevard Complete Street Project. The total cost of the project is expected to be $1.1 million, and the city will contribute $220,000.
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore said Friday that he plans to attend Monday’s City Council meeting to discuss a number of topics that relate to his office. He will highlight an e-pay bill that expands online payment options for local governments.
“This is a new program that we are rolling out to provide convenience to people of West Virginia, but also to save them money and time as well,” Moore said.
Moore said his office would offer local governments assistance in offering online payments to residents. Moore will also discuss 457 retirement plus savings, which is a service for government workers, and the Jumpstart Savings Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice last month. The program allows students in trade school, community college or a technical program to open a savings account prior to graduation to prepare for the cost of tools, licensing or other equipment.
Moore will also promote the Unclaimed Property program, which returns lost assets to those they belong to. By entering a name on wv.findyourunclaimedproperty.com, users can check their name against a database.