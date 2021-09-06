HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County Community Outreach Program is set to host its Reaching for Recovery event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 at Lincoln Primary Care Center in Hamlin.
This event is a part of National Recovery Month, an observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong recovery community and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.
The event will include guest speakers, a classic car show, live music from Road Less Traveled, inflatables, a cornhole tournament and a raffle. There will also be food vendors and informational booths set up from multiple organizations. There will also be free naloxone on hand.
Lincoln County Community Outreach President Ryan Elkins said the organization works to build community through service opportunities, outreach and support.
“We try to engage people at many different levels,” Elkins said. “Our organization is built on the idea of meeting people where they are. There’s really no other program around here that is designed specifically to do that. We will literally go to people’s houses, we will go out door to door.
The group also works to educate the public in an effort to lessen stigmas surrounding addiction. Elkins said the dream is to build trust and compassion for the well-being of all individuals in Lincoln County and beyond.
“We want to teach people the truth behind substance use disorder,” Elkins said. “I know it’s kind of stigmatized but fighting the stigma through education is the only way to show people the truth.”
The group works to connect those seeking assistance with recovery resources. Elkins said he would love to see more of these resources locally to better serve the community.
Elkins said his own experience in seeking recovery is what has drawn him to this work.
“I’ve been clean for four years,” Elkins said. “When I would try to recover for selfish reasons it wouldn’t work. I was seeking something in return — validation, acceptance, privilege. But when I came into it not really looking for that in return, then it helped me to build a solid foundation for my recovery.”
Lincoln County Community Outreach provides referrals for detox, treatment, sober living, transitional living and mental health services.
Anyone seeking more information or looking for assistance can find Lincoln County Community Outreach on Facebook or call 304-751-5466.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.
