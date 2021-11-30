HUNTINGTON — Local organizations are preparing for Giving Tuesday and asking community members to continue their support by donating on the fundraising holiday this year.
Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday is focused on inspiring generosity through acts of kindness and support, according to the movement’s website givingtuesday.org.
Locally, organizations such as River Valley Cares, the Ronald McDonald House and Lily’s Place have designated certain projects and items they are asking for on Giving Tuesday, which takes place today.
River Valley Cares, a program through the River Valley Child Development Services that focuses on assisting babies who had prenatal alcohol or illicit drug exposure, is asking for item donations for infants, but they are especially looking for diapers and baby food.
Suzi Brodof, executive director of River Valley Child Development Services, said diapers can be one of the most difficult items for new mothers to buy repetitively because of how frequently they are used and the price.
“Part of what we do is also to give to others in the community so we are in need of things to fill our pantry and closets so we can give them to others in the community ... so things like diapers and baby food,” she said. “Diapers are really hard to come by ... so we really would like to keep a good stock of diapers so when a family calls, we have plenty to give them.”
Brodof said River Valley Cares accepts donations for babies such as gently used baby items. Those wishing to can items can drop them off at the River Valley Child Development Service main office at 611 7th Ave. or at the Enterprise Development Center at 2021 5th Ave. West.
The Ronald McDonald House is using this Giving Tuesday to focus on renovating its playroom to allow more comfort and a variety of options for children staying at the facility.
Through a Facebook fundraiser launching this morning, Outreach Coordinator Olivia Zarilla said the Ronald McDonald House is hoping to raise $10,000 for the renovation. Some other changes coming to the location would be more sensory toys and an overall better space for the children of the families using Ronald McDonald House resources.
Due to the cancelation of the ChiliFest, the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Zarilla said the Ronald McDonald House has had to rely on other fundraisers to help make up a potential $50,000 loss.
“We have to raise over $400,000 a year just to keep the lights on for our families,” Zarilla said. “So with the cancelation of ChiliFest, we’ve utilized other fundraisers and are hoping events such as Giving Tuesday help fund those other projects beyond just keeping the utilities on.”
The fundraiser will be available on the Ronald McDonald House Facebook page and will remain up until the goal is met, Zarilla said.
In hopes of building relationships with the community while not forcing a longterm commitment, Lily’s Place is putting a spin on its typical “Be a Bestie” donation promotion, said Director of Development Jennifer Chapman.
While “Be a Bestie” normally entails a monthly donation of $10 or more, the organization is asking people to donate just $10 this Giving Tuesday to be a “bestie” for the day.
“I know that commitment like a monthly donation can scare people off so we decided to try out on Giving Tuesday to ‘Be a Bestie’ for one day,” Chapman said. “It’s a one-time donation of $10 and if they decide that didn’t hurt so bad, we encourage them to sign up for a monthly donation, but even if they don’t we are extremely grateful.”
An online portal to donate is available on the Lily’s Place website. Chapman said while Lily’s Place appreciates those who donate on Giving Tuesday, the organization is grateful for anyone who donates at any time of the year.
While not actively participating in Giving Tuesday, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is always appreciative of donations to the medical center, the Community Resources and Referral Center (CCRC) and the Fisher House, said public affairs officer Dwayne Rider.
The Medical Center is always in need of individual deodorants, low-blade razors, nonperishable foods, socks and underwear for men and women, and monetary donations that are put towards services such as internet for veterans. Drop-offs can be arranged by calling 304-429-6755, ext. 2952.
The CCRC is in need of items such as gift cards to local restaurants and gas stations; kitchen gadgets such as dish drainers, can openers, toasters, or small microwaves; or cleaning supplies. Donation can be arranged by calling Angela Miller at 304-429-6755, ext. 4601.
The Fisher House welcomes donations such as gift cards for local restaurants, grocery store and gas cards for families staying there. They also can always use house and laundry cleaning supplies, paper products, beverages and microwavable or frozen meals, Rider said.