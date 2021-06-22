BARBOURSVILLE — A partnership of two organizations has led to the restoration of a garden dedicated to the memory of children who have died.
The Compassionate Friends Memory Garden is located in Barboursville Park, resting just to the left of the path that loops around Lake William. Bushes and flowers surrounded by black mulch lead to a pathway of marked bricks, most of which display the name and information of a child who died before their parents did.
The garden is the project of the Compassionate Friends of the Tri-State, a local chapter of a national organization that is dedicated to providing support and healing for parents who have lost their children. The chapter was founded in 2008 by Kathy Miller, following the loss of her son.
Miller is friends with Harriet Starr, a woman who has spent more than 60 years of her life in the Pea Ridge Women’s Club, a local branch of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs that was founded in 1952. The club has been engaging in community service efforts in the local area for decades, and currently has 33 members.
“I’ve been with them since I was a young woman,” said Starr. “They’re a good group, and they help the community a lot. We’re all members of this community, and we want to do our best to make it better.”
A partnership between these two organizations formed when Miller made a joke about the garden’s neglected state to Starr in early 2020. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the elderly age of many of TCF’s members, the garden had gradually fallen into disrepair. Upon seeing the garden, Starr was determined to take it on as a project.
The Women’s Club has been working on the garden since last year, with their efforts including cleaning, the laying down of new mulch, weeding, the removal of dead shrubs and the installation of three new benches. Each of the benches holds a small, golden memorial plaque on them, dedicated to the memory of a child.
Miller said the Women’s Club intends to continue supporting the garden’s maintenance for the foreseeable future.
“We’ve really enjoyed working on it,” said Bettina Freeman, a member of the club’s environmental committee. “You have a sense of pride to be able to work on something in your community, and always giving back.”
When Miller first saw the garden after it had been restored, she said she was brought to tears of joy.
“When I walked up there by myself to look at it, I just started getting tears,” said Miller. “It was because I knew those kids will see that garden, my kid will see that garden, and they’ll all know they’re not forgotten.”
The Compassionate Friends are looking to begin their in-person meetings once again, and encourage anyone in need of support or comfort to seek them out.
“When my son passed away, I felt a sadness of such magnitude that I didn’t think it could be possible,” said Miller. “At the time, I didn’t know if there were any other parents experiencing that pain, too, but I do now. If you’re going through that, you can come to us, and we’ll always be there for you.”