Cassie Justice of Huntington takes a box of food from Eddie Wiggins of Huntington as Facing Hunger Foodbank and Sheetz for the Kidz distribute the boxes to children participating in the Huntington YMCA's after school program on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Huntington.
Eddie Wiggins from Facing Hunger Foodbank, from right, hands a box of food to 3-year-old Aubrey Thompson of Huntington as Facing Hunger Foodbank and Sheetz for the Kidz distribute the boxes to children participating in the Huntington YMCA's after school program on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Huntington.
Aubrey Thompson, 3, of Huntington carries a box of food out to the vehicle as Facing Hunger Foodbank and Sheetz for the Kidz distribute the boxes to children participating in the Huntington YMCA's after school program on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Huntington.
Sheetz manager JD Carter, left, delivers a box a food as Facing Hunger Foodbank and Sheetz for the Kidz distribute food boxes to the children participating in the Huntington YMCA's after school program on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Three organizations teamed up Monday afternoon to help get meals to food insecure children in Huntington.
Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington was awarded a grant for $10,000 from Sheetz for the Kidz, an employee-driven charity. The funding is providing nutritious boxes of food to children who participate in the after-school program at the YMCA of Huntington in the 900 block of 10th Avenue.
Samantha Adams, director of development and communications at Facing Hunger, said the after-school participants received a “snack box” for each child in their household. The boxes consist of eggs, pasta, pasta sauce, fruits, vegetables and soups. They also received a “take home” box with many of the same items and more, Adams said.
“This ensures that not only does the child receive food, but their family will have access to food during the week as well,” she said.
Members from Facing Hunger and Sheetz were at the YMCA on Monday to distribute the food boxes.
“The kids are so excited for it,” said Misty Byars, YMCA child care director. “We occasionally have kids that can’t be here on Mondays and their parents will call in and ask if they can still come by to pick up their boxes.”
Byars said one family has even written a letter about how much they appreciate the after-school program and the food boxes.
“They sent in a letter telling us how much they love it, and how the kids look forward to it,” she said. “It’s really such a blessing. Everybody welcomes it and appreciates it. It’s been a really great thing for the kids.”
Cyndi Kirkhart, CEO of Facing Hunger Foodbank, says the initiative has been well received.
“We’re very pleased to have this partnership with the Huntington YMCA and Sheetz, and to be able to serve 30 families with 50 children through this project,” she said. “We provide fruit and vegetable and healthy meal options at no cost to the families.”
According to the latest estimates, as many as 1 in 6 children in the United States may face hunger this year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. USDA data shows household food insecurity affected nearly 15% of all households with children in 2020.
To help combat the issue, Facing Hunger Foodbank serves over 130,000 people annually throughout its 17-county service area in the Tri-State.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
