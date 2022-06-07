The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20200821-mucl-covermaybe-01.jpg
Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Registration for orientation sessions for new students at Marshall University is now open.

Incoming first-time freshmen and transfer students can register at www.marshall.edu/orientation. All new students are expected to participate in an orientation session, according to a release from the university.

Orientation will provide students the opportunity to become acquainted with campus, meet other students and prepare for their fall semester, said Sabrina Simpson, director of new student orientation, in the release.

Students and their families will learn how to navigate Marshall’s student resources and support services; learn what they can expect from the first-year experience at Marshall, including academic expectations and student life; learn about graduation requirements; and meet with an academic adviser to register for classes.

Orientation sessions take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7-10, July 12-15 and Aug. 3-4 on the Huntington campus. There will also be a virtual session Aug. 5.

For more information, contact the Office of New Student Orientation at 304-696-2354 or orientation@marshall.edu.

