HUNTINGTON — Following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding two higher education institutions’ admissions programs, Ohio University President Hugh Sherman described the actions his university would take moving forward in a message to the university community last month.

“As we begin to analyze these opinions, the Division of Enrollment Management and Office of Legal Affairs will be working closely with academic leaders to fully understand any potential implications across the University,” Sherman said in the message on June 29.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

