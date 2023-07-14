People protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday as decisions are expected in Washington.
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor.
HUNTINGTON — Following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding two higher education institutions’ admissions programs, Ohio University President Hugh Sherman described the actions his university would take moving forward in a message to the university community last month.
“As we begin to analyze these opinions, the Division of Enrollment Management and Office of Legal Affairs will be working closely with academic leaders to fully understand any potential implications across the University,” Sherman said in the message on June 29.
