IRONTON — Ohio University Southern recognized 135 graduates during an outdoor ceremony on Sunday, May 2, on the Shafer Courtyard on campus.

During the commencement ceremony, 71 graduates received associate degrees and 65 graduates received their bachelor’s degrees. One student was awarded two degrees.

Special recognitions during the ceremony included the Spirit of Southern Award, Ashlee Hope Blankenship; Outstanding Faculty in Teaching Award, Southern Faculty; Outstanding Faculty in Service Award, Nursing Faculty; and Outstanding Faculty in Research Award, Hayley Haugen.

Four veterans also were honored during the commencement ceremony: Robert Rainer Gilliam, U.S. Army; Larry Dean Miller II, U.S. Army; Hunter Dane Schafer, U.S. Army; and Heath Avery Logue, U.S. Marine Corps.

OU Southern also held its nurse pinning ceremony Sunday afternoon, when 51 students who earned associate degrees and 17 others who earned their bachelor of science in nursing were recognized.

