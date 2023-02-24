The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Our Lady of Fatima Parish School’s drone team made it to the semifinals during its first tournament Wednesday at the REC Foundation Aerial Drone Competition in Charleston.

Coached by Tanisha Lilly and Amie Aya-ay, the Fatima Blue Knights drone team formed earlier this year, Aya-ay said, and having made it to the semifinals during their first major event was exciting for the team.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

