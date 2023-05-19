HUNTINGTON — The Our Lady of Fatima Parish School’s drone team is competing in the national 2023 Aerial Drone Competition Championship in Fairmont Friday and Saturday.
The Fatima Blue Knights started their drone team just this year, and team coaches Tanisha Lilly and Amie Aya-Ay said having the team make it to the national competition already is a great achievement.
“It feels amazing,” Lilly said. “Really, these kids have put in a lot of work so I’m glad to see their hard work shows. I’m excited for (Friday).”
Lilly said when the program was getting started, she was learning code along with the students. Sometimes the students picked up on the coding faster, Lilly said.
On Thursday, the school sent the team off with posters and cheers to wish them luck at the championship.
The team of eight students will compete up against 62 other teams during the championship coming from elementary, middle and high schools.
The team’s main pilot Noah Cheung, 10, said he’s enjoyed learning about flying and controlling the drones with his friends. Noah said he’s nervous for nationals but excited.
“I’m feeling pretty good, I say we’ve got a good team and I think we’re going to do good,” he said.
Aya-Ay said the team has previously had to work with only one drone, passing it back and forth between the teammates who would control and fly the drone for some events and the teams who would code the drone to run on its own for other events.
Now the school has three working drones, and Aya-Ay said they hope to expand to have at least one more team next year.
Principal Micah O’Connor said the school is proud not only because the team has only been around for one year, but also because they are the only middle school in Cabell County traveling to the national competition.
“We are so excited to send them off before their very first national competition,” O’Connor said. “They just started this year and we are so proud of them.”
Other local teams slated to attend the 2023 Aerial Drone Competition Championship include Huntington High School’s Highlander Battalion Aerial Drone team and the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School’s Ravens Robotics team from South Point, according to the event website.
Those interested in following the schedule, match updates and awards can find it by clicking the “Aerial Drone Competition Championship: Dragonfly in West Virginia” under Upcoming Events at www.robotevents.com.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.