Volunteers serve spaghetti dinners at Our Lady of Fatima in this 2015 file photo.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Our Lady of Fatima Parish School will host its 49th annual spaghetti dinner from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The school will have in-person and to-go options, and tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.

Our Lady of Fatima Parish School is at 535 Norway Ave. in Huntington.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

