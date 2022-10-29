HUNTINGTON — Our Lady of Fatima Parish School will host its 49th annual spaghetti dinner from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The school will have in-person and to-go options, and tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.
Our Lady of Fatima Parish School is at 535 Norway Ave. in Huntington.
Our Lady of Fatima Principal Micah O’Connor said they are excited to welcome the community back to enjoy the meals with their staff for the first time since 2019. O’Connor said it will be great to give community members a chance to get to know the staff better.
“Meeting the parents and getting familiar with our school, because they get to come into our school and see what we’re about and our mission, the school’s mission — that’s been missing,” she said.
Those who attend will get spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, salad, bread and dessert. There will also be a book fair and a sweet shop, where visitors can purchase cakes, pies and more.
O’Connor said before the coronavirus, the yearly dinner served approximately 1,500 people. During 2020 and 2021, when the dinner was offered by drive-thru and delivery, O’Connor said they still had great community support.
This year, by offering dine-in and to-go options, O’Connor said she expects the number of visitors to grow.
“We did very well the past few years, better than we thought we would considering the circumstances, but with us being able to have it inside again, I do expect us to have a greater turnout than the last few years,” she said.
Visitors will also be able to participate in raffles to win different themed baskets, and winners will be drawn in the evening.
The money raised from the spaghetti dinner goes back into the school to help with tuition costs and classroom and school upgrades, O’Connor said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
