HUNTINGTON — While in a pool of vomit in her childhood bed, Holly Cooper stayed verbally silent but physically shaking as her mother, Heather, kept talking to her.
As a victim of shaken baby syndrome, seizures were common for Holly, but her mother was worried it was a deadly stroke; Holly was only in middle school and had lost control of half her body.
Terrified at night of the possibility of a stroke, to this day her mother only sleeps about three to four hours a night due to stress.
“I’m constantly checking on her … making sure she’s breathing,” Heather Cooper said about her 21-year-old daughter. “I’m so scared at night. The trauma from every seizure I witnessed paralyzes me with fear.”
Holly Cooper was a premature 4-week-old baby who fought for her life after her 6-foot-1, 377-pound father shook her in August 2001 because she would not stop crying.
A Cabell County grand jury indicted Eric Shawn Fleming, then 28, on charges of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Fleming was released from jail five years later on parole in his two- to 10-year sentencing.
“Five years? And she’s left with a lifetime?” Heather Cooper asked. “I did everything I was supposed to do. … I fought really hard to keep him in prison. Even when it was time for him to leave to get out of prison, I contacted the prison. I said, ‘What can I do to keep him in?’ He was only sentenced to 10 years for this, and he only served five?”
Shaken baby syndrome
Shaken baby syndrome (SBS), also known as abusive head trauma, is a serious type of brain injury resulting from when an infant or toddler is violently shaken. Shaking or striking a baby’s head can cause serious physical and mental damage or death.
According to TEAM for West Virginia Children, injuries may include blindness or eye injuries, brain damage, damage to the spinal cord, lethargy, tremors, vomiting, seizures, difficulty breathing and a coma — many symptoms that Holly Cooper experiences to this day as an adult.
She did not get head control until she was 9 months old. As an adult, she has migraine auras, optic-nerve damage, a damaged thyroid, high blood pressure and depression.
She suffers grand mal seizures that cause a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions. Her most recent MRI during the summer of 2022 revealed that she does not only have seizure activity in the left temporal lobe, but she now has activity in the occipital lobe.
“If she gets a cold, she’s at a risk for a seizure. If she gets overly tired, she’s at risk for a seizure. She gets overly excited, she’s at risk for seizure; flashing or blinking lights, (and) black lights causes a seizure for her,” Heather Cooper said. She said her daughter can not watch parades because of the flashing lights.
They always have a nasal rescue inhaler to use within five minutes of a seizure.
The Journal of Family Violence published a study — using data from the National Violent Death Reporting System for 2012-17 — that shows there are approximately 1,300 abusive head trauma cases annually in the United States with 25% resulting in death.
The data showed 22% of the abusive head trauma deaths were triggered by the child’s crying, and 37% of the victims had a history of being abused.
Life as a survivor
Seizures were already traumatic for the Coopers when Holly was a child, but they were even more stressful since the rescue drug Diastat was given rectally. Holly Cooper was afraid that one day she would have a seizure in gym class and her classmates would have to clear out so a teacher could give the medicine.
As Holly Cooper continues to grow up and adapt to her symptoms, her fears slowly change. In her teenage years, the struggles of school and bonding with potential friends were difficult.
Now, as an adult, she fears the future of relationships and not knowing if her partner may have a violent past — like her father.
After two decades of staying quiet, the mother and daughter want to share their concern over a lack of a public abuser registry. They believe if convicted child abusers are not known, another child may become a victim.
“(My father being released) doesn’t scare me for me. It scares me (that) what if he does it again? It doesn’t have to be a baby. It doesn’t have to be an infant,” Holly Cooper said about any child being a victim of abuse.
Heather Cooper said after the incident she knew she would always be open with her daughter about the abuse.
Once Holly Cooper was curious as a preteen, the two sat down and read the indictment article published in The Herald-Dispatch that had been cut out and saved.
“Holly’s an adult now. What if she enters into a relationship and she wants to look at a registry? ... With the damage that was already done to her as a child, imagine what that would do to her mental state if she enters into a relationship with somebody that has been convicted of it and could potentially harm her again as an adult,” said Heather Cooper.
With three locks bolted on the living room door and a blue Easton bat hanging nearby, Heather Cooper is ready to protect her daughter and herself at any cost.
Child abuse registry
Every state in the United States has its own procedure for maintaining the child abuse central registry.
West Virginia has a registry, but only official agencies such as law enforcement, licensed child care agencies and group residential facilities have access to it — making any other use considered fraudulent.
In most states, the registries are maintained by their departments of social services, but registries in West Virginia and California are maintained by the state police.
“Say that her life matters,” Heather Cooper said, pleading for the registry to be made public. “Our story isn’t confidential.”
While the request can be intimidating for Heather Cooper, who doesn’t put herself into political conversations, a registry has been made possible for other states.
On Feb. 7, 2019, Utah’s Child Abuse Registry became operational when representative Derrin Owens introduced Miley’s Bill — now Miley’s Law — to the Utah Legislature in 2017. Miley was shaken by her biological father on Oct. 16, 2013, when she was 7 months old.
Miley suffered severe injuries of bleeding on her brain and in her eyes, bruises and a fractured leg. She wore braces to straighten her feet and wore an eye patch on her right eye because the abuse caused her to be cross-eyed. To prevent further brain injuries, her doctors advised her against playing any contact sports.
Miley’s father was sentenced to one to 15 years for child abuse and was eligible for parole after serving 10 years in prison.
In November 2022, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the central registry for Child Abuse and Neglect in response to Wyatt’s Law. Whitmer signed the bipartisan bill in May 2022 to allow parents and child care employers to access the registry.
Wyatt’s Law was named for Wyatt Rewoldt, a child who was abused by his father’s girlfriend, who had a previous history of child abuse. Wyatt Rewoldt’s mother Erica Hammel had worked to get the law passed since 2014.
The same stories of child abuse exist in the Mountain State, but West Virginians do not have access to the identities of abusers.
Huntington babysitter Michael Fannin, 53, was charged with felony child abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian leading to death in May 2011.
Medical experts said a 4-month-old girl was a shaken baby syndrome victim, contrary to Fannin’s initial explanation. He told law enforcement he dropped her on the couch after a slammed screen door startled him.
Fannin was convicted in August 2013 by a jury trial for the death of Emma Beatty, according to a Cabell County Circuit Clerk.
About 10 months after the Fannin conviction, another child neglect case went to the Cabell County Courthouse.
After being in care of father Shawn Anthony Graves on June 21, 2014, 4-month-old DeMarcus Cash Graves spent his life in and out of hospitals.
DeMarcus was a victim of shaken baby syndrome.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced Graves in August 2015 to one to five years in prison. DeMarcus died on March 6, 2016, at the age of 2.Shaken baby cases are also prosecuted outside of Cabell County. Sometimes they result in nonprofits sharing information about the syndrome.
Nonprofit Rowan’s Cry was organized in memory of Rowan Cooper Grayson-Seech, a 1-month-old shaken baby victim who died on July 31, 2021.
Rowan’s Cry was organized by his grandparents Tiffany and Clarissa Wine.
Grayson-Seech’s father, then-18-year-old Lucian Alexander Grayson, was arrested. He was sentenced by Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Thomas A. Bedell in August 2022 to no less than 15 years and not more than life.
Grayson told police he thought a dog might have injured the boy while he slept, according to the criminal complaint filed in magistrate court. He later pleaded guilty to felony death of a child by parent, guardian, custodian or other person by child abuse.
A trip to the hospital
When Holly Cooper showed signs of a problem in August 2001, her mother thought she had a cold. Heather Cooper would give her child Tylenol for the fussiness and Pedialyte for hydration after Holly had thrown up.
After no change she took Holly to Dr. Melin Moses — who is still their family doctor — who decided to put Holly in a local hospital overnight.
“Within two hours of (Holly) being at St. Mary’s hospital, she had a seizure in my arms. That was first time I ever witnessed a seizure. I didn’t even know what a seizure was,” Heather cried. “I’m screaming for the nurses. I’m hitting the call button and I’m gonna ask them why my baby’s broken. I mean, I was just so young, so naive. I didn’t even recognize a seizure.”
Holly Cooper was rushed to get a CAT scan, which revealed she had a major blood bleed. Heather Cooper was confused and explained to Moses that only she and her husband were around Holly.
Huntington Police arrived at the hospital room, which eventually led to a conversation with Fleming at their house with an immediate confession, Heather Cooper said. He was arrested in handcuffs, and Heather lost her two children.
While juggling the difficulties as a single mother and learning how to raise a shaken baby victim, Heather Cooper had to fight for the custody of her two daughters.
“I wasn’t even allowed to stay at the hospital,” Heather Cooper said. She could only visit a few hours a day.
Holly Cooper had an immediate brain surgery, before which doctors addressed the possibility of death during the procedure.
Heather Cooper was court-ordered to attend adjudication hearings in front of former Cabell County Judge Dan O’Hanlon. In roughly six months of domestic violence classes, parenting classes and counseling, she was able to get her daughters back.
After the indictment, then-Cabell County prosecutor Chris Chiles said Holly Cooper suffered severe brain injuries as a result of being shaken, which are believed to be permanent. Chiles said Fleming did not take Holly to the hospital for a week after he knew something was wrong.
Twenty-two years later, Holly Cooper still has symptoms and Chiles, a now Cabell County circuit judge, continues to review child neglect, abuse and murder cases in the county.
On June 30, 2022, Chiles sentenced 27-year-old Zachary Gene Sparks to 40 years in prison for the death of his 4-month-old son, Franklin, in November 2017. Chiles also ordered Sparks to serve 50 years of extended supervised release and register as an abuser on the state’s child abuse registry, but his status would not be public.
Sparks entered a Kennedy plea in May 2022 to one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by a parent, guardian, custodial or another person by child abuse. (A Kennedy plea allows an individual to accept penalties of a crime without admitting guilt.)
The autopsy showed Franklin suffered intense brain damage. While Sparks stayed silent during the sentencing, the mother of his other child spoke.
“Fathers are supposed to keep their babies safe. Mr. Sparks not only didn’t keep Franklin safe, but he is the reason he was not saved,” Allison Huson testified. She said three of Franklin’s siblings are forever traumatized by his death.
With the support of counseling and their new church family, the Coopers began advocating for a public abuser registry over the past few months. They have reached out to many government officials in the state and quickly received responses.
Heather Cooper said she was overwhelmed by the positive responses from the governor’s office and local delegates, but a message from a West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources official made her lose hope.
“The child abuse registry is maintained by the WV State Police per W.Va. Code chapter 15 Article 2c and is required to be confidential. The Bureau of Social Services is not granted the authority to change this. Thank you for reaching out,” the email from DHHR read.
“That really — as a regular citizen — got under my skin because it’s required to be confidential, but a sex offender registry is made public? And my daughter is living proof of the hell that children go through, and she’s now an adult dealing with this?” Heather Cooper said. “What makes (sex offenders) any different? I mean, that should be just as horrendous of a crime as a sex offense. Why would you make that confidential?”
Heather Cooper said she has had positive conversations with officials in the offices of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice, but no clear call to action. She also said she received an all-caps email response “WE AGREE” from West Virginia state Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
Jan Rader, director of the Mayor’s Council of Public Health and Drug Control Policy, responded to Heather Cooper’s email sent to Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
“(Rader) reached out to me and told me ... she was proud of me,” Heather Cooper said. “I don’t think she knows how much that means to me.”
The 11 pills she must take daily are a constant reminder for Holly Cooper of the abuse she endured.
She has not had communication with her father to this day. The only support the two have received was a monthly court-ordered $50 until Holly turned 18, said Heather Cooper.
The heroes
Over 21 years later, Heather Cooper said she still regrets not being able to thank the doctor who saved Holly’s life.
David Leslie Weinsweig, who performed Holly’s brain surgery in 2001, died at the age of 55 on Sept. 13, 2014, in Huntington.
“I wish I had the strength to thank him,” Heather said while holding a laminated copy of Weinsweig’s obituary from The Herald-Dispatch. He is considered a hero in their home.
While the Coopers are fighting for the future, they also want to thank the people who were there for them in the past — the medical work and compassion of Moses and Weinsweig.
To learn more about shaken baby syndrome and how to prevent it, visit www.dontshake.org/.