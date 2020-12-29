HUNTINGTON — Whether or not they began decorating early this year, some residents were itching to remove their Christmas decorations as early as this weekend — particularly, their live trees.
People are urged not to place their old Christmas trees out with their household garbage, as the sap from the trees can damage equipment on the trash packer trucks.
Instead, the city of Huntington offers six locations where people may drop off their Christmas trees for free disposal:
- St. Cloud Commons (upper parking lot)
- Harris Riverfront Park (upper parking lot)
- Altizer Community Park
- Former Olympic Pool property along Memorial Boulevard
- Deitz Hollow drop-off site in Guyandotte.
Parking lot of old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road
For residents elsewhere, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has announced it will not offer its annual Christmas tree recycling events in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safety concerns amid the pandemic have prompted the DEP to cancel recycling events that were to be held at Charleston’s Capitol Market and in Bridgeport, where a collection site was added last year, the DEP said in a news release last week.
The tree recycling event has been a mainstay at Capitol Market for many years and sponsored by the DEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan in conjunction with the state Division of Natural Resources, according to the DEP.
Hundreds of Christmas trees are collected and repurposed as fish habitat in lakes around West Virginia, according to the DEP, which noted that DNR officials placed trees in Cheat, Tygart, Stonewall Jackson, Stonecoal, Burnsville, Sutton, Summersville, Big Ditch, Sherwood, R.D. Bailey, Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes last season, with the Apple Grove Hatchery in Mason County also receiving trees.
Officials are hopeful the tree recycling event will return for the 2021 holidays.
The DEP recommends green alternatives such as composting and mulching instead of landfilling as sustainable use of their Christmas tree after the holiday season is over.