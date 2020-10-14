HUNTINGTON — An outbreak of COVID-19 is being managed at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington.
There are 22 patients and 27 staff members positive for the virus, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said Wednesday during the governor’s press briefing. The positive patients have been separated in a COVID-19-positive wing, he said, and patients with possible exposure to the virus are separated in a different wing.
Positive staff members are quarantining at home, Crouch said.
Gov. Jim Justice said he had received many messages of concern about the state-run psychiatric hospital. He said he was not going with his head but his gut, and directed Crouch and state National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer to personally visit the hospital to ensure the situation was being properly handled.
Justice said there “is enough concern that we can do more,” and while he knew the situation was being managed by the hospital administration, local health department and state health department, he wanted to double-check to see if more could be done.
A nurse who had worked at the hospital for more than 10 years was one of the state’s first two nurses to die of the virus.
Staff at Bateman had a picket outside the hospital on Norway Avenue in September. Employees said the pandemic had exacerbated issues already present at the facility. They reported understaffing caused by suspensions for employees allegedly not wearing masks or for missing a weekly COVID-19 test, though it’s offered only one day a week. At the time, they said no patient had been tested for the virus.
West Virginia reported 263 new positive cases of the virus Wednesday, and four new deaths, for a total of 391: an 83-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 73-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 67-year-old man from Summers County.
There were 180 people hospitalized as of Tuesday, with 61 people in intensive care and 28 on ventilators.