CHARLESTON – To reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires due to drought, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation that bans all outdoor burning throughout West Virginia.

The ban, which is necessary due to dry and windy weather conditions expected in the coming days and an increasing potential for forest fires, will be in effect until conditions improve and the Governor rescinds the order by further proclamation.

