HUNTINGTON — Outdoor dining has returned to downtown Huntington.
Initially offered last summer in response to the restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have embraced the concept and are again welcoming customers to sit outside and enjoy a meal along 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues.
The initiative to close the lanes to traffic to allow for outdoor dining is among others made by the city of Huntington to support local businesses during the pandemic.
The same portion of 9th Street will close to vehicular traffic at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the road should be open by midnight once restaurants conclude their outdoor service. Outdoor dining will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays indefinitely.