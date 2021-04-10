The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Outdoor dining has returned to downtown Huntington.

Initially offered last summer in response to the restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have embraced the concept and are again welcoming customers to sit outside and enjoy a meal along 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues.

The initiative to close the lanes to traffic to allow for outdoor dining is among others made by the city of Huntington to support local businesses during the pandemic.

The same portion of 9th Street will close to vehicular traffic at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the road should be open by midnight once restaurants conclude their outdoor service. Outdoor dining will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays indefinitely.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.