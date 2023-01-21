Noah Bailey, 13, of Princeton, checks out the different species of trout swimming in a tank setup at the WV DNR booth at the WV Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday.
James Ross, center, models one of his leafy camouflage suits for sale at the WV Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday. Ross operates Laurel Fork Farms and Outdoors supply of Clendenin.
Noah Bailey, 13, of Princeton, checks out the different species of trout swimming in a tank setup at the WV DNR booth at the WV Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday.
James Ross, center, models one of his leafy camouflage suits for sale at the WV Hunting and Fishing Show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday. Ross operates Laurel Fork Farms and Outdoors supply of Clendenin.
CHARLESTON — The state’s largest indoor show dealing with outdoor sports, now in its 35th year, continues this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show gives hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts the chance to plan trips with outfitters and see the latest improvements in equipment and apparel from more than 150 vendors.
Personnel from the state Division of Natural Resources will score trophy buck antlers free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association will accept qualifying mounts into its Whitetail Hall of Fame.
Hours for the final day of this year’s Hunting and Fishing Show are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $1 for children 6 to 12, and free to those 5 and younger.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.