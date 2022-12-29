Departing officials of the Cabell County Courthouse — including County Clerk Phyllis Smith, left; county Administrator Beth Thompson, right, and commissioners Jim Morgan, center, and Caleb Gibson, center left — pose Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, with keys to the county given to them by Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya.
HUNTINGTON — During the Cabell County Commission’s final meeting of 2022, outgoing members gave tearful goodbyes after receiving keys to the county as a token of appreciation.
The Dec. 22 meeting was the last for commissioners Jim Morgan and Caleb Gibson, both of whom lost their bids for re-election. Also departing the courthouse at the end of the year are County Clerk Phyllis Smith, who lost her seat in the general election, and County Administrator Beth Thompson.
A transition of power on Jan. 1 will bring two Republican commissioners to the table: John Mandt and Liza Caldwell. Republican Scott Caserta will take over for Smith. The county administrator position will be vacant.
Kelli Sobonya, the lone remaining commissioner, presented keys to the county to the departing members. She said her peers had looked beyond politics to create an environment of bipartisan support for the better of the county.
“I just want to thank you all for your service and I am sad that you’re leaving me alone here in the wilderness,” she said. “But I’m hopeful that we can have that spirit of cooperation and that cohesiveness moving forward.”
Gibson served eight months as an interim commissioner after he was selected to fill the seat of Commissioner Nancy Cartmill following her death. He will be replaced by Caldwell.
Gibson said Sobonya helped him get started in politics in 2000 in starting the teenage Republican club at Cabell Midland High School and he appreciated her dedication in helping the next generation find a voice in the political world.
Despite his short time at the table, Gibson said serving was the honor of a lifetime. He thanked his family for their patience and support this year.
“I feel like we’ve done some really good work in the eight months and done really good things for the county,” he said.
Morgan, a Democrat, served 20 years in the West Virginia House of Delegates before serving a term as commissioner in Cabell County.
Morgan kept his speech short following the presentation of the keys by saying “ditto” to the pleasantries that came before his turn and thanking his wife for being supportive. An ordained priest in the Episcopal Church, on the Sunday following his loss Morgan reflected through humor.
“Before I started my three-hour sermon, I said I want you all to know — those of you who voted for me — I appreciate your vote. Those of you who didn’t vote for me, in about two months I will appreciate the fact that you didn’t vote for me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to something. I’m not sure what it is yet.”
He ended his goodbyes with a prayer.
Republican Scott Castera unseated Smith in November. Smith has served as clerk since she was appointed in 2017 and later won a general election.
Thompson departs her position after seven years. Before that, she worked as the assistant administrator. The commission is currently accepting applications for the full-time position. Applications are due Jan. 5, 2023.
The new era of the commission starts at 10 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
