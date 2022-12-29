The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — During the Cabell County Commission’s final meeting of 2022, outgoing members gave tearful goodbyes after receiving keys to the county as a token of appreciation.

The Dec. 22 meeting was the last for commissioners Jim Morgan and Caleb Gibson, both of whom lost their bids for re-election. Also departing the courthouse at the end of the year are County Clerk Phyllis Smith, who lost her seat in the general election, and County Administrator Beth Thompson.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

