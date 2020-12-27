BARBOURSVILLE — Ohio Valley Bank recently presented a $10,000 donation as part of a multi-year commitment to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
OVB’s dollars sponsor a neonatal intensive care unit patient room at the hospital, which is a member of the Mountain Health Network. The donation is part of the bank’s ongoing mission to put “community first,” the bank said in its announcement.
“So many in our community have been able to take comfort in the advanced care provided in the hospital’s NICU right here in our hometown. At Ohio Valley Bank, we work hard to protect valuable community resources like this. Thanks to the customers and shareholders of the bank who were able to make this donation possible through their support,” OVB Vice President Chris Preston said.
“We are thankful for the donation that Ohio Valley Bank has made to help our tiniest patients,” said Dr. Eduardo Pino, medical director of the children’s hospital. “We are proud to have a community that is so giving that helps us provide excellent care, right here at home.”
Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank.