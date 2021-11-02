HUNTINGTON — More than $1 million will be allocated for internet-related services for Cabell County students and employees.
The purchases include wireless mobile routers for county school buses ($258,960), Verizon mobile hotspots ($374,975) and cellular service for student hotspots ($357,375), also from Verizon.
The district applied for $1.1 million in Emergency Connectivity Funds, a federal grant, and received all but a fraction of the requested funds to pay for the needed equipment, officials said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education. The equipment is expected to be ordered soon and put to use when it is received.
“Connectivity is one of the great barriers when it comes to creating an equal playing field across our district,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “Being able to purchase these hotspots is one step toward closing that gap, and a step in the right direction for providing high-quality internet service to all of our students.”
In other business, the purchase of 10 new school buses, a regular annual purchase for the district, was approved and will be funded by the general and current expense fund as well as Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant funds. The cost is approximately $1.2 million.
On Friday, Nov. 12, the school district will host a vaccine clinic for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, offering first and second doses as well as boosters for employees who have already received two doses. Flu shots will also be offered at that time.
The clinic is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day, and in order to make it accessible for the greatest number of employees, all students in Cabell County will be moved to remote learning that day. There is no school Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.
In anticipation of the COVID-19 vaccine being made available for students ages 5-11 by that time, Cabell County Schools is prepared to offer the vaccine to children of district employees who fall into that age group.
Saxe reported 19 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Cabell County schools as of Tuesday evening. An additional 38 students were asked to quarantine. Masks are not required in the district’s school buildings because the county is designated as “gold” on the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 risk map.
BOE President Mary Neely and board member Alyssa Bond expressed concern about the inconsistency in the mask requirement — it is able to be lifted if transmission is low — and said quarantine policies have changed without mandatory masking in classrooms, which could result in a higher number of students being removed from in-person instruction.
An item was added to a special meeting next week to discuss the policy.