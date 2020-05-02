CHARLESTON — Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history, 223 eighth-graders from middle schools across the state were honored as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Friday afternoon, including seven students from Cabell County, four students from Lincoln County, four students from Mason County, six students from Putnam County and four students from Wayne County.
Although winners would typically be honored in person by Gov. Jim Justice and State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, COVID-19 concerns sparked many counties to recognize their students’ achievement through social media.
“These amazing students carry on a tradition of excellence as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe,” Burch said in a news release Friday. “Though we have not yet been able to celebrate these incredible students, I want to express how proud I am of each one of them, and I know they will serve as incredible ambassadors for the Mountain State for many years to come.”
The West Virginia Department of Education expects to honor the winners officially at a later date. This year is the 304th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe tradition, and the state has administered the test each year since 1931 — it is the longest running program of its kind in the country.
The exam focuses on students’ knowledge of the Mountain State’s civics and government, geography and culture, among other categories, and at least two winners are selected from each county every year.
Local student winners are as follows:
Cabell County
- Fiona Burck, Covenant School
- Caleb Ferguson, Barboursville Middle School
- Ava Litteral, Milton Middle School
- Emma Maynard, Huntington Middle School
- Annie Piaskowski, Our Lady of Fatima
- John Riffe, Milton Middle School
- Andrew Vilseck, St. Joseph Grade School
Lincoln County
- Thadeus Perry, Guyan Valley Middle School
- Dakota Thompson, Duval PK-8
- Jenna Thompson, Duval PK-8
- Annabella Walls, Duval PK-8
Mason County
- Hannah Bryant, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School
- Adrienne Dailey, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School
- Heath Plants, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School
- Sawyer Vanmatre, Wahama High School
Putnam County
- Dylan Blackshire, George Washington Middle School
- Jacob Jackson, Hurricane Middle School
- Nathanael Malone, Poca Middle School
- Wyatt Moore, Winfield Middle School
- Tyler Parsons, Hurricane Middle School
- Mitchell Proper, Winfield Middle School
Wayne County
- Ava Coburn, Buffalo Middle School
- Carley Jackson, Buffalo Middle School
- Brycen Queen, Wayne Middle School
- Adam Thomas, Buffalo Middle School
A complete list of winners can be found online at https://wvde.us/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-GoldenHorseshoe-Winners-v3.pdf.